Ballymena Business Excellence Awards 2019

The 2019 Ballymena Business Excellence Awards have been held in the town.

This year’s winners received their accolades at a glittering ceremony in Tullyglass.

Ballymena Business Excellence Awards 'Tullyglass Hotel - Thursday 24th October 2019''Gary Thompson of Riada Resourcing presents the Customer Service - Service Sector - Award to Gillian Mattews of Willow Beauty while looking on are Karen McCloy (left) and Kerry McClennigan.

Pictured are some of the category winners.

See next week’s Ballymena Times for photo special featuring all of the 2019 Award winners.

Ballymena Business Excellence Awards 'Tullyglass Hotel - Thursday 24th October 2019''Shaun Fisher of sponsors Fisher Law present the Involvement in the Community Award to Collette McAuley of Ulster Bank

Ballymena Business Excellence Awards 'Tullyglass Hotel - Thursday 24th October 2019''Colin Johnston of sponsors Galgorm Resort & Spa presents the Right Place to Work award to Kelly Clarke, Andrew Dickson and Charlie McConnell of McCarroll, McConnell and Co. Ltd.

Ballymena Business Excellence Awards 'Tullyglass Hotel - Thursday 24th October 2019''Karen Cherry (centre) of sponsors S Cumming & Son presents the Digital?Social Media award to Claire McKinely (left) and Fiona Cupples of Homes Independent

Ballymena Business Excellence Awards 'Tullyglass Hotel - Thursday 24th October 2019''Ronan McCann of sponsors Black Advertising presents the Employee of the Year Award to Joanna Robins of 360 Properties

Ballymena Business Excellence Awards 'Tullyglass Hotel - Thursday 24th October 2019''David of sponsors Firmus Energy presents the Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop to Simon Kennedy of Highl Street Kitchen