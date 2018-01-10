Ballymena businesses’ BID to save lives

Ballymena BID has purchased a range of potentially lifesaving defibrillators which have now been placed at various locations in the town centre.

As well as being the first ever BID to be launched in Northern Ireland, Ballymena has been keen to set high standards from the outset with the implementation of a range of initiatives to support businesses within the BID area.

William Alexander, Ballymena BID with John McBride and Michael Thompson of Wallaces, and Trevor Parker, Ballymena Retail Against Crime (BRAC).

The purchase of the defibrillators could be seen as one of the most important steps so far for BID members, as well as visitors to the town.

Purchased by the Ballymena BID subgroup, the Safer Cleaner Accessible Group, the defibrillator devices have the ability to increase the chances of survival for someone who has suffered from a cardiac arrest.

William Alexander, Director of Ballymena BID and Chair of the Safer Cleaner Accessible subgroup, said:“The committee wanted to improve the safety of the public in Ballymena by purchasing a number of defibrillators and locating them throughout the town centre, so as they will be readily available to the Town Centre Warden and Police Officers.

“The devices can also be used by any member of the public as well. Once the defibrillator unit is opened, a voice guides you through what exactly to do.”

William Alexander, Ballymena BID Director and Trevor Parker, Development Manager of Ballymena Retail Against Crime (BRAC) presents Maggie Magee from The Front Page Bar with the lifesaving defibrillator that will be located outside the premises on Ballymoney Street.

The defibrillators are located within the following premises: Wallace’s on Church Street/Wellington Street, Camerons on Broughshane Street and The Front Page Bar on Ballymoney Street. All premises will display the defibrillator signs on the front of their premises so they can be easily seen by the public.

Ballymena BID Manager, Alison Moore stated; “This is an excellent initiative and has the potential to save the life of someone having a cardiac arrest. The Ballymena BID Safer Cleaner and Accessible Committee is continually trying to make Ballymena Town Centre as safe as possible for the public and the purchase of this equipment is a fantastic example of practical steps that can be taken to improve safety.”