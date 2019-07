Translink’s Level Crossing Risk Coordinator Keith Pollock was in Ballymena recently to underline the importance of ‘rail safety’.

Keith attended the popular annual Ballymena Show where he outlined the safe use of train crossings on agricultural land to some of the many people who attended the 2019 event.

Translink's Keith Pollock talks about rail safety and the safe use of train crossings on agricultural land to Lindsay and Ella Shaw from Ballymena

Anyone who would like information on the safe use of level crossings can visit www.translink.co.uk/railsafety/