Ballymena folk urged to walk together

Residents in Ballymena and the wider Mid & East Antrim area are being asked to put on their walking boots in aid of Bowel Cancer UK.

A host of celebrities including TV presenters Pamela Ballantine and Julia Bradbury (pictured below) are backing the charity’s call for fundraising walkers to take part next month.

Throughout September, fundraisers here can host their own walks, take on a virtual walk or join a five mile walk in a city near them, as part of ‘Walk Together’. It aims to bring together patients, loved ones and supporters of those impacted by bowel cancer, currently Northern Ireland’s third biggest cancer killer, to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK and help fund the charity’s vital services and lifesaving research in Northern Ireland. Your sponsored walk could be a special route in your local area taking place in September.

It’s an opportunity to bring people affected by bowel cancer together to show support for those undergoing treatment, remember loved ones and raise funds to help stop people dying from the disease in the country. Alternatively, people can take part in a sponsored virtual walk where they can complete five miles in their own time, anytime, during the month of September.

TV presenter, Pamela Ballantine, said: “As a patron of Bowel Cancer UK, and as someone who has lost friends and relatives to the disease, please save the date and join me in supporting this wonderful event to bring everyone affected by bowel cancer together.”

To sign up for a fundraising pack visit: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walktogether