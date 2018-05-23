Ballymena Foodbank services praised

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is holding information events to help raise the profile of the vital work foodbanks are doing across the borough.

The first of several planned events was held in The Braid in Ballymena recently with others due to take place in Larne and Carrickfergus.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid attended the event alongside representative from Ballymena Foodbank, councillors and community planning staff.

Ballymena Foodbank provides emergency food and practical support to local people and families in crisis.

Foodbank can step in to provide three days of nutritionally balanced food, offering a lifeline of hope in the most difficult of circumstances.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr. Paul Reid said,: “For those who find themselves in desperate need, Ballymena Foodbank can be a lifeline. Nobody within our community should ever have to decide between heating their homes or eating.

“The charity volunteers do an incredible job. By donating some items to a local foodbank you can help somebody who is currently struggling, and help ease the tremendous pressure they may be feeling.

“It has been humbling to spend time today to witness the generous work of Ballymena Food Bank to help those less fortunate.”

Cllr. Reid said ‘Building Stronger, Safe and Healthy Communities’ is a key priority for Mid & East Antrim Borough Council.

“This is the first of a series of information events and I would like to thank Janice Colgan of Ballymena Foodbank and Pastor Trevor Dunlop, Director of Connect Ministries, who were instrumental in organising this event,” Cllr. Reid said.

He added: “I would encourage everyone to help your local foodbank by donating in local supermarkets or church groups.”

Ballymena Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust’s UK-wide foodbank network which helps local churches and communities to open foodbanks, providing emergency food to thousands of people nationwide each year.

Ballymena Foodbank main location is at the Dream Centre, Ballee Drive, Ballee, Ballymena. BT42 3EX.

For more information, phone 028 2565 0123 or email info@ballymena.foodbank.org.uk