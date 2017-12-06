Ballymena helps Harry Corry appeal

The Harry Corry store in Ballymena has teamed up with Downtown Radio and Cool FM’s Cash for Kids charity to launch its 2017 ‘Mission Christmas’ appeal.

The Cool FM breakfast team – Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross - were on hand to encourage local listeners to buy an extra gift to help disadvantaged children across Northern Ireland who face waking up with nothing on Christmas morning.

Over 13,000 local disadvantaged children were supported last year. By providing a new unwrapped gift to one of the drop-off points listed at coolfm.co.uk/mission, you will enable Cash for Kids to provide gifts for a child or teenager in need. You can also text FIVE or TEN to 70808 to make a £5 or £10 donation to the appeal (text donate T&Cs at www.cashforkids.uk.com/textline)