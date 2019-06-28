Ballymena History students visit city murals

Year 10 History students from St Patrick’s and Dunclug Colleges took a joint trip to Belfast recently to go on a tour of murals across the city.

The trip followed shared lessons between the two schools’ students, exploring issues of identity through the ‘Decade of Centenaries’, during which the 100th anniversaries of each of the events which led to the establishment of the two states in Ireland are being commemorated.

The students focused on the signing of the Ulster Covenant, the role of the Ulster Volunteers and Irish Volunteers in the First World War, the Easter Rising, the Battle of the Somme and the Partition of Ireland.