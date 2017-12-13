Ballymena kids hoping to 'Chase the Chill' away this Christmas

Ballymena schoolchildren are asking local people to get involved in helping them spread the warmth this Christmas.

Pupils at Kirkinriola Primary are seeking donations of hats, scarves and gloves as part of their new scheme, Chase the Chill.

The initiative will see the warm clothing dropped off at various points around the town "for anyone who needs a little warmth this Christmas".

The idea was brought forward by members of the school's Student Council, explained PTA member Elizabeth Cooke.

"My son is a member of the Student Council and he's in his final year at the school; he wanted to do something before he left to make his mark," Elizabeth added.

"I mentioned this to him after seeing it on Facebook and the council voted to support it."

And with Kirkinriola approaching its 100th year, all 38 pupils in the school are backing the campaign.

The items will be tied securely to poles and trees around the town by parents and Primary 7 pupils next week, with donations of hats, scarves and gloves gladly accepted in the coming days.

They can be dropped off at the school on Clogher Road.

"This is the first year we are running it, but if there's a good response we'll do it again next year," Elizabeth added.

For more information, visit the school's Chase the Chill page on Facebook.