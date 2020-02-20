Ballymena Lodge hosts installations and presentation event

Cromkill Orange Hall was the venue for the recent Installation of Officers of 36th Ulster Division Memorial L.O.L. 143 - Ballymena District L.O.L. No.8.

Brethren who attended also witnessed Brother Derrick Stewart receiving his Past Masters Certificate and Collarette from Worshipful Brother Gordon McCrory, Worship District Master, Ballymena District L.O.L. No.8 and Right Worshipful Brother Robin Mathews, Right Worshipful County Grand Master, County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge.

Brethern pictured at the recent iInstallation of Officers of 36th Ulster Division Memorial L.O.L. 143 - Ballymena District L.O.L. No.8

Brother Stewart served 14 Years as Worshipful Master from January 1, 2006, to December 31, 2019.

(Pictures submitted - cropped for web publication purposes)