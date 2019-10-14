Ballymena trio up for agri-food challenge

Pictured from left are ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalists from St. Louis Grammar School - Thomas O’Kane; Conall McCafferty and Peter Graham.

The competition is organised by ABP in association with the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group to develop agri-skills in teenagers interested in a working in the sector.

Thomas, Conall and Peter all hail from faming backgrounds in the Ballymena area. The boys, along with three teams from other NI schools, are due to complete their 18 month agri-skills development programme at the end of this year