Ballymena Young Conquerors spring concert

Ballymena Young Conquerors Flute Band will be hosting their annual Spring concert in the Braid Arts Centre on Thursday May 31, commencing at 7.30pm.

This is the 10th successive year the concert will have been held in the Braid, and as usual the varied programme will contain something to suit everyone, from famous military marches such as ‘Old Comrades’ to music from the musical ‘Oliver’ and a selection called ‘Sinatra in Concert’.

Joining the band on stage will be some budding local talent in the form of Joshua McIlhagga (tenor) and the band’s own James Mathewson on clarinet.

Joshua is a year 11 pupil at Ballymena Academy, and is currently working towards his Trinity College Grade 7 award in singing.

He has starred in several musical productions including performing with the Belfast School of Performing Arts and at the Riverside Theatre.

He has recently secured the part of Freddy in a forthcoming production of ‘My Fair Lady’.

James Mathewson has been a member of the band’s percussion section for five years, following in the footsteps of both his late father Lee and grandfather James.

He is currently working towards obtaining Grade 8 qualifications in both drum kit and clarinet. Outside music, James is a Colour Sergeant in the Army Cadet Force.

This year sees the appearance of a new face as concert compere. Alan Beattie has recently retired as Head of the Performing Arts Department at Ballyclare Secondary School.

He is closely involved in the flute band world as conductor of Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band.

The music side of the evening will be under the control of the band’s musical director Kevin Duffy, who has been working hard in preparing the band for this performance.

All in all an evening not to be missed.

Tickets are currently available from the Braid Arts Centre box office or from band members at a cost of £10 each.