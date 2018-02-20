Beacons of Light Armistice Day tribute

Battle’s Over Beacons will be lit across Mid and East Antrim to mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

One thousand beacons will be illuminated throughout the UK, the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK overseas territories, to commemorate and remember all those who lost their lives or were injured during the Great War.

Elected Members in Mid and East Antrim backed a proposal to mark a century from when the guns fell silent, with the beacons symbolising the ‘light of hope’ that emerged from the darkness of war.

The event, due to take place at 7pm on November 11, will also commemorate the huge army of men and women on the home front who, often in dangerous and exhausting conditions, underpinned the war effort.

Councillor Billy Henry welcomed the move, adding the lighting of the beacons will be a fitting tribute to the Fallen.

He said: “I am really pleased our Council is among more than 800 councils, communities and organisations to confirm their involvement in what will be a very touching commemoration.

“This will be a very powerful and striking display in recognition of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Council Chief Executive Anne Donaghy and her colleagues have been working closely with myself and others on this tribute, which is one of a series of poignant events planned in Mid and East Antrim to mark the centenary of the Armistice.”

Last month Councillor Henry thanked members of the public who backed an appeal to ensure all local people who lost their lives during the First World War are remembered on Ballymena and District’s War Memorial.

Council previously agreed the addition of verified missing names of the Fallen on the monument in Ballymena Memorial Park.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is also in discussions with the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association regarding the possibility of an event in the Borough to mark the Armistice.