Best ever results at Antrim Grammar

Sixth Form pupils at Antrim Grammar School celebrated an outstanding set of results following the publication of A Level public examination grades on Thursday.

Following months of hard work, the school’s foyer was alive with excitement as pupils hugged each other and cried tears of joy following success in their examinations.

Top AS pupils with Mrs Lendrum.

Pupils, parents and teachers not only celebrated the actual grades achieved by pupils but also the confirmation of top university places that had been their focus throughout their A Level studies.

Principal, Mrs Jenny Lendrum, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the pupils have achieved such outstanding results and are now progressing to their chosen university places or their alternative pathway.

“I would like to pay tribute to the pupils, staff and school governors for all of their commitment, dedication and hard work over the past year as well as parents and guardians for their constant support.

“This team effort has resulted in the best results in the school’s history and is an endorsement of the outstanding education provided by Antrim Grammar School.

Top A2 Achievers Reece and Holly.

“Eighty-one of pupils achieved at least three grades A*-C, significantly above the Northern Ireland Grammar School average.

“Remarkably, over two thirds of the Year Group achieved at least one A grade.

“I am delighted to report a number of particularly exceptional results: Reece Taylor achieved three A*s and one A grade, Holly Creighton three A* grades and Head Girl, Helen Cunningham, achieved two A*s and one A grade.

“I would like to wish the Year 14 pupils all the best as they leave us and prepare for the next exciting chapter in their lives. They have been remarkable pupils and will continue to be successful individuals as well as wonderful ambassadors wherever their journey takes them.”