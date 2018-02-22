BID prize brings back fond memories for Ballymena native and daughter

From the bustling streets of Ballymena to the picturesque remote village of Elora, Ontario in Canada, Ballymena BID’s famous Martian and the Pigeon took flight to remind Canadian born, Robin Gow of her Ballymena roots.

Ahead of the festive season, Ballymena BID celebrated Christmas in style with a number of festive activities for the town to enjoy.

Robin Gow from Elora, Ontario was the lucky winner of a Ballymena BID Goodie Bag following a competition to see where in the world people were watching from. Robin's mother Zillah Gow (n�e Hull) is originally from Ballymena and now resides in Ontario.

As part of the celebrations, a host of competitions were held on Facebook including the opportunity to see where in the world Ballymena’s Martian and the Pigeon had made it to and Robin commented that she had watched the video along with her Ballymena born mother, Zillah Gow (née Hull) halfway across the world in Canada.

Zillah was born in Ballymena in 1926 and emigrated to Canada in 1950 but has continued her proud association with Ballymena since.

Turning 92 reccently, Zillah takes a walk down memory lane as they receive their Ballymena Means goodie bag, demonstrating the proud global community of Ballymena natives.