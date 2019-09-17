Borough Council wins prestigious UK award

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has won the Best Service Team Award for Parks, Ground and Horticultural Services.

The winners were announced at the recent APSE Annual Charity Awards Dinner, in aid of Parkinson’s UK, in Newcastle.

Mid and East Antrim was shortlisted as one of the top finalists in the Best Service Team category for Parks, Grounds and Horticulture along with Aberdeen City, East Riding of Yorkshire, Oxford Direct Services Ltd (Oxford City), Scarborough and Sheffield City Council.

Commenting on Mid and East Antrim’s success, Chief Executive, Anne Donaghy said: “I am delighted our Council has won this prestigious UK-wide award.

“Team Mid and East Antrim – including our elected members and staff – continue to push so hard for the people of our borough and I congratulate each and every one of them on winning this award.”

APSE Chief Executive Paul O’Brien said: “Not only do these awards recognise and promote individual achievement, they also provide an opportunity for best practice to be shared with other local authorities and organisations. In this way, councils’ hard work and dedication is used to deliver vital services to communities across the UK.”

APSE is a not-for-profit local government body that works with more than 300 councils throughout the UK. It promotes excellence in public services and is the foremost specialist in local authority frontline services, hosting a network for frontline service providers in areas such as waste and refuse collection, parks and environmental services, cemeteries and crematorium, environmental health, leisure, school meals, cleaning, housing and building maintenance. The APSE awards is specific to the frontline services provided by UK local authorities. This year, the awards included 22 categories, covering the vast majority of local services, as well as Overall Council of the Year in Service Delivery Award with Mid and East Antrim being shortlisted for this award also.