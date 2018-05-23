Borough on agenda at Westminster visit

A delegation from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council travelled to Westminster this week for crucial meetings on Brexit, industry and the economy.

The council contingent was in London for discussions with key figures regarding the borough’s vital role in driving future economic growth in Northern Ireland.

The group, which included Mayor Councillor Paul Reid, Chief Executive Anne Donaghy and Head of Corporate Services Louise Kennedy, discussed a number of major projects, including the UK’s impending departure from the European Union, the UK Industrial Strategy, the Heathrow Expansion Logistics Hub bid and Belfast City Deal proposals.

Cllr. Reid said: “We were delighted to ensure Mid and East Antrim’s voice is heard loud and clear at the very heart of government.

“We had an extremely productive meeting with the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark MP, during which we discussed the UK Industrial Strategy and opportunities for Mid and East Antrim.

“The Minister listened carefully to Mid and East Antrim’s ambition and was encouraged by the approach of our council to growing our economy and harnessing the incredible potential of this area to boost investment, increase trade and create jobs.

“Mr Clark agreed to meet our fantastic local businesses at a Best of Mid and East Antrim showcase event at Westminster in the autumn.”

The council delegation also met with MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg and Ian Paisley, and discussed plans to further promote the wide range of innovative projects and opportunities in our Borough.

Ms Donaghy added: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is one of Northern Ireland’s leading local authorities and continues to play a key role in devolved government.

“Growing our economy is our number one strategic priority in Mid and East Antrim, and we have an incredible skills base and infrastructure.

“We are committed to ensuring Mid and East Antrim is at the forefront of innovation, with a community brimming with ambition, talent and entrepreneurship.

“Thank you to our Westminster colleagues for their continued support and we look forward to working together and embracing the challenges and opportunities ahead.”