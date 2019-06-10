Borough’s ‘high street heroes’ urged to take on UK counterparts

Borough traders, business leaders and community champions have an opportunity to showcase their talent, entrepreneurship and innovation - at a UK level.

The 2019 High Street Awards are back and Mid & East Antrim businesses and community groups can take part for the chance to win up to £15,000 to spend on their local community plus on-the-ground support and events from the campaign street teams.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Maureen Morrow said: “These awards celebrate local achievements on our high streets and help support the communities in which we live and work. They aim to celebrate those individual businesses and people who play a leading role in making our high streets so special. The borough has so much to offer in terms of heritage, location and retail with Larne named as one of the UK’s top towns in last year’s prestigious High Street Awards bringing with it a great buzz to the town. Our reputation across Northern Ireland is one of a retail centre of excellence, accommodating a wide range of independent businesses, co-existing alongside well-known high street giants.”

Applications are welcome from local authorities, BIDs and other community groups throughout Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales - across two categories: Champion High Street and Rising Star High Street.

The Champion High Street category will recognise the best high streets, while the Rising Star High Street category will recognise the most ambitious high streets which are taking the lead and working together to revive, adapt and diversify. The awards will also celebrate those individual businesses and people who are playing a leading role in making our high streets special.

Mayor Morrow, said: “The High Street Awards are an exciting opportunity for councils, businesses, community groups and volunteers to learn from the leading examples of the ways in which high streets are succeeding in overcoming the challenges of a rapidly changing environment. Therefore, I would encourage all our local groups and business partners to get involved in this competition and showcase our brilliant borough to the rest of the UK.”

To enter your high street, you will need to be a representative of a: Business Improvement District, Local Authority, Parish Council, Town Team, Coastal Community Team, Town Centre Partnership, Community Interest Company. Chambers of Commerce, or Trading Association.

To find out more, visit: www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk. Entries close at midnight on July 4.