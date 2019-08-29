Borough’s In Bloom Community Competition winners announced

The winners and runners-up in the Mid and East Antrim ‘In Bloom Community Competition’ have been announced.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “Council’s ‘In Bloom’ competition encourages everyone in the borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

Frances and Jack Wilson, Glenarm winners of the Best Kept Front Garden Category

“I have been really impressed with the quality of entrants to the competition this year from all across the borough.

“It has been an opportunity for me to see the variety of horticultural talent we have here. Well done everyone and please keep up the great work,” she said.

Councillor Morrow said: “I would also like to remind everyone that the deadline for the very popular Tallest Sunflower entries is September 1.

“The Painting, Poetry, and the Best School Gardening Project Competitions remain open until September 30.”

Best kept front container garden was awarded to Bertie Mark from Gracehill

The 2019 ‘In Bloom Community Competition’ winners and runners-up are as follows:

Best Kept Front Garden - Winner: Frances and Jack Wilson, Glenarm. Runner up: Anderson Weir, Gracehill; Runner up: Elizabeth Holmes, Cullybackey

Best Kept Front Container Garden - Winner: Bertie Mark, Gracehill. Runner up: Philomena Corey, Carrickfergus. Runner up: Brice Rea, Larne; Runner up: Isobel McCormick, Islandmagee

Best Allotment Garden - Winner: Alan Rice, Larne Allotment Gardens. Runner up: Michael Tuke, Eden Allotment Gardens; Runner up: Patricia Beattie, Greenisland Allotment Gardens

Damien McAllister from Portglenone, winner of the Gardening for Wildlife Category

Best Community Planting Scheme - Winner: Ballymena Base Garden. Runner up: Islandmagee Community Garden; Runner up: Charles Sheils Community, Carrickfergus

Best Commercial Premises - Winner: The Bank House, Whitehead. Runner up: Willow Beauty, Ballymena; Runner up: Hairtopia, Whitehead

Gardening for Wildlife Award - Winner: Damien McAllister, Portglenone.

Runner up: Yvonne Milliken, Ballymena; Runner up: Brian Pollard, Whitehead.

First place winner in the best allotment category - Alan Rice.

The category winners and runners up in the various categories will be invited to an awards ceremony which is to be held in October.