Borough’s museums recognised at awards

Three of the borough’s museums, including the Mid-Antrim Museum in Ballymena, have been recognised at a nationwide awards ceremony.

The Accreditation Scheme sets nationally agreed standards for museums in the UK.

It defines good practice and identifies agreed standards, thereby encouraging development. It is a baseline quality standard that helps guide museums to be the best they can be, for current and future users.

Carrickfergus’ Flame Gasworks Museum, and Whitehead Railway Museum also maintained their accreditation and remain among some of the borough’s most unique tourist attractions.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “I’m so proud of all of our local museums for maintaining their accreditations.

“They all offer an invaluable service to the people of the borough. Museums play such an important part in treasuring and sharing our rich history for future generations.”