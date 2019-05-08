Braid to turn blue to highlight Neurofibromatosis

The Braid will light up blue on May 17 to show Council’s solidarity with those affected by Neurofibromatosis.

World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day aims to ‘Shine a Light’ on the condition and raise much needed awareness.

Iconic buildings and landmarks around the world will also take part in the event by lighting up in blue on the day.

In 2018 more than 205 buildings and landmarks took part across the globe.

Karen Cockburn, Charity Director of Nerve Tumours UK, said: “It is only by raising understanding and awareness that we will be able to meet our goals of providing first class support to those who need our services.

“Increased recognition of Neurofibromatosis is critical to driving the life‐saving research that will benefit Neurofibromatosis patients and their families.

“The campaign will open to all and be creative and engaging and draw lots of attention, but for Neurofibromatosis patients, their friends, and their families, it’s also a chance to unite their voices and declare that Neurofibromatosis is a serious condition that deserves everyone’s attention, and that Neurofibromatosis patients deserve a cure.”

Neurofibromatosis is one of the world’s most common neurogenetic conditions and the most common neurological disorder caused by a single gene mutation.

For more information visit https://nervetumours.org.uk/