Broughshane bids for TV title

The ‘garden village’ of Broughshane will be showcased as part of a new Channel 4 TV series aimed at finding the UK Village of the Year.

The eponymous series, which is presented by Penelope Keith, is currently airing on weekdays from 3pm to 4pm on Channel 4 and will this week feature the award-winning village of Broughshane as it bids to add to its already impressive roster of accolades.

Over the years, the village of Broughshane has won many Best Kept and ‘In Bloom’ awards, including Ulster in Bloom, Britain in Bloom and Entente Florale (Europe in Bloom) awards.

From a shortlist of over 400 applicants, Penelope, and her team of three expert judges - Alex Langlands, Juliet Sargeant and Patrick Grant - haved travelled across the country in their quest to award one village the title Village of the Year.

As part of the programme, Penelope and her team each visit a different village to spend time with the characters who populate local village life.

The programme celebrates how villages are looked after and the people who live there.

The competition’s scope is wider than a traditional ‘best kept village’ as the judges are interested in villages that have soul as well as beauty.

Five villages from Northern Ireland - Broughshane, Glenrarm, Armoy, Strangford and Eglinton - will feature in this week’s episodes of UK Village of The Year, with Broughshane set to feature on Friday’s programme.

Each programme identifies a winning village from that show which then goes on to a semi-final which will this week be shown on Saturday evening, February 3 at 8pm.

The winning semi-finalist will go on to the Grand Final and be in with a chance of winning the accolade UK Village of The Year and a cash prize of £10,000 for the local community.