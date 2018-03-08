Broughshane community calling for new playpark

Mid and East Antrim Council is being urged to remember Broughshane Village in its overall playpark strategy.

The plea follows a meeting between DUP MLA Paul Frew and the chief executive of the local authority.

Mr Frew stated: “I have been pushing for progress on playparks in the area for many years now because I recognise the value for young people and families.

“It is one of the biggest issues and needs of the community in Boroughshane and that is borne out by the people who speak to me and Councillor Beth Clyde about the issue, but also the surveys the Community Association conduct.

“I have met with the chief executive in order that we keep Broughshane to the forefront of thinking and also to inform her that a new group has met in Broughshane to push for new playpark facilities.

“The Community Association have fought for years to keep funding placed on the council’s Capital Project Plan whilst we search for outside funding, this has proved very difficult lately with funding drying up in many places and opportunities being limited.

“Council are continually looking for new avenues that could unlock more funding for Broughshane Playpark. The community will do all it can to raise money in this regards.”