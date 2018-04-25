Broughshane group steps up campaign for new play facilities

Broughshane Community Playpark Association has been commended for pushing for better facilities in the area.

North Antrim MLA Paul Frew has been working closely with the group as it considers way of raising funding for an improved play area.

Mr Frew said: “We have a new constitution and a suite of officers now in position after I had the pleasure of conducting the election at their first AGM last week .

“Through my contacts in (Mid and East Antrim) Council and with the help of the Community Association we have secured a meeting with council officials to discuss progress on achieving better, enhanced and adventurous equipment for the playpark .

“There is really positive news coming and we are all very excited at the progress made to date”.

Adding this campaign for funding has been fought by himself and the Brougshane community for many years, the DUP representative continued: “Many obstacles have been climbed and gotten over but we now have light at the end of the tunnel. Watch this space.”