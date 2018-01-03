Broughshane path ‘step in right direction’

Work is set to get underway next week on the creation of a new footway on the Rathkeel Road in Broughshane.

The new footway has been welcomed by local DUP MLA Paul Frew, who said it would assist pedestrians from Braidvalley View and Storey Lane, along with “countless other walkers from the area who walk this very busy road”.

Mr Frew said: “This works will complete approx 300 metres of brand new footway that will link about 25 dwellings to the footpath network throughout the village.

“It will also improve the junction with Buckna Road by improving sight visibility lines to the left emerging onto Rathkeel Road and make the road much more safer for all users drivers and pedestrians alike.”

Mr Frew said he had been lobbying Transport NI and the Department’s ministers over the issue since 2012.

“l am delighted that we will soon see commencement of works,” he said.

He added: “We can then look forward to the road being resurfaced which has been a major bone of contention for many using the road on a daily basis and had been held off until this scheme was finished.

“I would like to think my colleague Michelle McIlveen MLA who when Minister had listened to my arguments and progressed this scheme through the system, to the local office of Transport NI and all personnel involved who also saw the potential of this scheme, the local landowners involved and the local Community Association who have also worked with me in pushing this scheme forward and lobbied Transport NI.

“This is very much a welcome step in the right direction.”

The programme of works is expected to take 16 weeks, with some disruption possible.

This work will also provide safer visibility splays coming out of the Buckna Road making that junction much safer.