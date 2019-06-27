Budding pupils help borough bloom

Green-fingered school children in Mid and East Antrim have been given the chance to show their gardening skills through the Schools Growing Club Programme.

All schools in the borough were invited to apply for the scheme last year and three were successfully selected to take part.

The Schools Growing Club Programme consisted of six practical sessions with pupils receiving a starter kit of tools, compost and seeds.

Practical sessions facilitated by Council helped 70 pupils to create or improve their growing area, build structures such as raised beds, wildlife paths and nest boxes, and to plan, sow, tend and harvest a range of fruit and vegetables.

The programme was finished off with celebration events which saw pupils enjoying the produce they had grown themselves in their newly improved gardens.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Maureen Morrow, said “The Schools Growing Club programme encourages pupils and teachers in the Borough to make use of their outdoor space and grow their own fruit and vegetables.

“The Schools Growing Club also helps pupils to ‘Garden for Wildlife’, use companion planting for pest control and to learn about sustainability - what food we can grow here which have no carbon footprint.”

Fiona McConway, teacher at Mary Queen of Peace Primary School Glenravel, said: “The children loved the experience and their excitement while building structures, growing veggies and tasting their home grown food was just amazing to see.

“This is certainly something that the school will continue next year, and I believe all the children will take this knowledge home with them.”