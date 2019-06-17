Buick Primary pupils clean up in village

Pupils and staff of Buick Memorial Primary School have conducted a very success ful litter pick around the village of Cullybackey. At Buick, the schoolchildren are actively encouraged to care for their local environment and the children were delighted to work alongside personnel from the Cullybackey Community Partnership on their litter pick.

The task, which was enthusiastically undertaken by all involved, supported the Live Here, Love Here maxim of ‘Don’t Fling It...Bag It, Then Bin It’.

(Photo submitted).