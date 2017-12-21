Burglary at 'former children's home', say police

A former children's home in the Ballee area of Ballymena has been broken into, police have said.

The incident took place in Hollybank Park around 9pm on Tuesday, December 19.

An earlier statement from PSNI indicated that the building was a children's unit and that presents were stolen.

Damage was caused to a window, office equipment and furniture.

However, police have since clarified the premises is "a former children’s home".

It is understood it is now used as office space by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

"At this time it is not clear as to whether presents have been stolen," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Any presents which may have been in the premises were not for children, according to police.