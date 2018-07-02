Bus order welcome boost for Wrightbus

Translink is set to take delivery of 28 new high specification Ulsterbus double deck buses from Wrightbus this summer.

The deal represents an investment of around £6.7million by Translink, and the new buses will operate on key commuter routes.

Mark Nodder, Wrights Group Chairman and Chief Executive, said: “We are proud to be delivering the first of a new fleet of double decker buses for Translink.

“The buses are state of the art in terms of specification, performance and emissions. They look fantastic in the new Urby livery, and are sure to turn heads when they enter service.

“At a time when the UK market for new buses has come under pressure the support of Translink and the Department for Infrastructure is particularly welcome, and this order helps our workforce in Ballymena and the wider supply chain in Northern Ireland and the UK.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, added: “The introduction of these vehicles gives us the opportunity to launch a new service brand – Urby, inspired by the number of ‘smarter’ travellers living outside the city and looking for a better way to commute and connect with the city to get more ‘me time’ and enjoy a more active and healthier travel option compared to the car.

“It is also important to keep up with the latest technology and environmental features - these new vehicles will be among the most fuel efficient and eco-friendly buses operating in Northern Ireland helping to improve local air quality.”