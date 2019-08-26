Business boost for MEA women

A new forum for female entrepreneurs in the borough - the Mid & East Antrim Women’s Network - has been launched.

This new network will will provide opportunities for female entrepreneurs to meet, share, develop and grow their businesses.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “I am absolutely delighted that a women’s network has been created for the borough.

“Council through Amplify (the integrated economic strategy for the borough) has focused on creating a culture for the growth of entrepreneurship and has committed to promoting female enterprise.

“Through the network we aim to encourage more women to think about starting a business and to support existing female entrepreneurs to grow their business. This really is a fabulous opportunity for the women of Mid & East Antrim and I look forward to attending the many events that have been organised through the network.”

Portia Woods, Business Development Executive of Carrickfergus Enterprise said: “Carrickfergus Enterprise is delighted to work with Mid & East Antrim Council in hosting a dedicated Women’s programme, Enterprising Women, a Network supporting female entrepreneurs established in business or exploring start-up. We recognise the value of all enterprising women, where a network can facilitate them to feel valued, to share knowledge and experiences while offering the chance to make new connections”

Several events will be held as part of the network including workshops and breakfast information events.

The first event to be scheduled is the ‘Enterprising Women’ event planned for Thursday, September 24, in the Ballygally Castle Hotel. The informal event will focus on promoting and inspiring women into enterprise, along with offering networking opportunities. For more information on the network and to register for the networking event, contact: amplify@midandeastantrim.gov.uk