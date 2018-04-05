Autoline Ballymena gives charity a big lift

Staff at Autoline Ballymena are giving charity a real lift - by choosing Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) as their 2018 charity of the year.

The AANI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides a helicopter emergency medical service that responds to severely ill or injured patients, seven days a week, 12

hours a day.

From its base in Lisburn the air ambulance can reach any part of Northern Ireland in just 25 minutes.

Ciara Gribbin, Ballymena branch manager, said: “The air ambulance is making an amazing difference and staff at Autoline Ballymena will be hosting fundraising events throughout the year.

“Autoline already runs a road safety programme that has reached 25,000 young people and we have strong links with Northern Ireland’s farming community. AANI’s remarkable work is, therefore, a perfect fit and complements our passion for supporting the community through Autoline’s ‘We’re With You’ ethos.”

Kerry Anderson, AANI’s head of fundraising, said: “Serious or life-threatening situations can and do happen regularly and, on average, every single day in Northern Ireland, one individual finds themselves in desperate need of the Air Ambulance NI service. We are dedicated to delivering the very best possible patient care, so our service is often the difference between life and death.

“Since our first deployment in July 2017 the medical crew have been tasked to attend 240 incidents. Given the level of need and the fact that each day we need to raise £5,500; partnerships like this one are greatly appreciated.

We are really looking forward to working with each of the branches and

head office to raise funds and awareness amongst staff and Autoline Insurance customers.”

AANI’s primary role is to deliver advanced critical care, benefitting those whose lives are at serious

risk following significant injury or trauma by bringing urgent medical assistance directly to the

patient at the scene.

Most of the responses to incidents are by air, but the team also has a rapid response vehicle, Delta 7,

for times when the helicopter isn’t able to fly or the incident is in close proximity.

Autoline staff recently attended an eye-opening to AANI’s base, to help kick-start their fundraising

for the year.