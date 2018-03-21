‘Ballymena is brimming with opportunities’

Mid and East Antrim councillor Stephen Nicholl will represent the local authority on the Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID).

The Ballymena BID is made up of a wide range of local businesses, from small independent retailers and services to larger high street brands.

Its aim is to encourage growth, development and investment in local businesses.

Ballymena was the first town in Northern Ireland to launch a Business Improvement District, which has proved a key vehicle for promoting the area as a fantastic place to live, work, invest in and visit.

At a recent meeting, it was proposed and seconded that Councillor Nicholl represent Council on the BID board.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I am proud and honoured to have been appointed to the board of BID.

“Ballymena is brimming with incredible opportunities and potential. We have so much to offer in terms of heritage, location and retail, and I am delighted to have been provided the opportunity to bring my experience and skills to the table as we work together to fully capitalise on our incredible offerings in Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim.

“Our reputation across Northern Ireland is one of a retail centre of excellence, accommodating a wide range of independent businesses, co-existing alongside well-known high street giants.

“There’s no doubt businesses throughout Northern Ireland are facing challenging conditions at present, so it is absolutely vital they are given all the necessary support to bolster trade and encourage people into our town centres.

“The work of BID and Council is instrumental to safeguarding and growing our unbeatable attractions and enhancing Ballymena’s reputation as a great place to do business.

“Council’s number one strategic priority is to grow our economy and I am fully committed to supporting business development and promoting an environment that encourages and facilitates investment in our Borough.”

Alison Moore, manager of Ballymena BID, said: “The BID is looking forward to Councillor Stephen Nicholl joining the Board of the Business Improvement District.

“It is important that the Council and the BID work together in maintaining its vision of creating a safe, welcoming, cleaner, accessible and distinctive location for all to shop, visit, experience and enjoy.

“There is no doubt that Councillor Nicholl will bring a wealth of experience and encourage growth, development and investment in the local business.”

To find out more about Ballymena BID, visit: ballymenameans.com