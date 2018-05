The sun shone for the first day of the Balmoral Show 2018 and the crowds flocked to view all the events

A special Royal visitor dropped in to look around Balmoral park. Click on the link to view our video

HRH Princess Anne visits the Balmoral show today (Wednesday).'While at the show she viewed an exhibition of the 150 years of the Balmoral show. she also presented an award to Show Judge Terence McKeag for his 50 years service at the show. Photo by Aaron McCracken

VIDEO: Royal visitor attends Day One of Balmoral Show

The cameras were on hand to record all the events.

Click on the image or link above to launch our gallery from the Balmoral Show 2018