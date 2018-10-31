Nando’s to open new NI restaurant in 2019

Nando’s, famous for its spicy PERi-PERi flame-grilled chicken, is set to open its seventh restaurant in Northern Ireland next year.

The new restaurant at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim will occupy 3,500 sq ft and is expected to open in 2019.

Originating in 1987 in Johannesburg, Nando’s has grown to become internationally recognised and operates in over 30 countries.

The popular chicken restaurant will join an ever-growing portfolio of brands at The Junction, which recently welcomed Beauty Outlet, Intersport and McDonald’s.

Nando’s will become the tenth restaurant at The Junction, with more announcements to be expected in 2019.

The Junction retail park was bought by Lotus Property in 2016.

Alastair Coulson, Lotus Property Managing Director said: “We are delighted to welcome Nando’s to The Junction, this addition of such a strong brand is a testament to the confidence surrounding The Junction’s future.

“Not only will The Junction be known for its selection of retailers but also for its extensive range of leisure offerings and wide variety of places to eat and drink.”

Nando’s arrival is part of a £30m redevelopment, which began in April 2018, set to make The Junction Northern Ireland’s largest shopping and leisure destination.

The retail destination currently houses over 30 stores, a range of restaurants and a 10 screen Omniplex cinema.

On completion in 2020, the scheme will be redesigned with four distinct quarters; food and film, home retail, supermarket and shopping and leisure. These will include new retail units, two new drive-throughs, new cafés and restaurants, a new road infrastructure and a full landscaping plan.