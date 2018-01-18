New Chair for Manufacturing Task Force

A new Chair has been announced for the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Manufacturing Task Force.

Rose Mary Stalker will head up the task force which has been established to pro-actively address the effects of the closures of JTI Gallaher and Michelin in Ballymena.

Rose Mary is a Chartered Engineer, Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers, Member of the Institute of Directors and Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute.

The Task Force aims to bring together key stakeholders to help define a bold and new agenda for action as Mid and East Antrim looks to rebalance itself economically and provide a strong platform for economic growth and job creation.

Rose Mary said: “I’m really pleased to have been appointed as the Chair of the Mid and East Antrim Manufacturing Taskforce. This is a challenging time for manufacturing and I am keen to engage with manufacturing leaders throughout the Borough and beyond to determine how best to help boost the economy, both here in the borough and across Northern Ireland.

“I will be working closely with the council’s team behind the Economic Development Strategy, Amplify, and will begin recruitment for the Task Force in due course.

“I look forward to bringing together a team of manufacturing and business experts from a number of industry sectors to determine how best to capitalise on our strengths, build on existing capabilities, deploy new technologies to improve manufacturing competitiveness in order to protect and grow our economy. I am keen to get moving on this as soon as possible.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mrs Stalker to head up council’s Manufacturing Task Force.

“She is an experienced business leader with over 25 years’ multinational experience.

“With extensive knowledge of various industry sectors including manufacturing, Rose Mary is a great asset to lead and be a catalyst for economic growth across the borough.

“Council is committed to growing our economy by attracting inward investment to our borough, supporting sustainable employment, expanding existing businesses, and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. We want to maximise economic development and with Mrs Stalker at the helm, I look forward to seeing how and what the Manufacturing Task Force delivers.”