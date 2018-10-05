Northern Ireland's best fish and chip shop has been revealed

The best chippy in Northern Ireland has been named ahead of the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards

Fish City of Belfast saw off competition from fellow Northern Irish chip shops to be shortlisted for the Best Fish and Chip Restaurant Award by Seafish which seeks out the highest quality fish and chip dining experiences in the UK.

The Best Fish and Chip restaurant in Northern Ireland has been crowned (Photo: Seafish)

The Ann Street restaurant is a step up from typical chippy's, serving up cod tacos, fish cakes and mussels, alongside the classic fish and chips.

In 2018 the upmarket chippy was named the healthiest and most sustainable chip shop in the UK, due to its commitment to sourcing sustainable seafood.

And now the restaurant will go up against 19 chip shops from the rest of the UK to earn the title of best Fish and Chip Restaurant in the UK.

Fish City will now undergo several mystery dining assesments ahead of the final award ceremony in London on January 24, 2019.

Celebrating quality fish and chips

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said of the shortlist which includes finalists from Aberdeenshire to Devon: "The best Fish and Chip Restaurant category is a celebration of the highest quality fish and chip restaurant dining experiences in the UK.

"The industry is perhaps better known for its take away shops; however this category rewards the restaurants that are serving delicious fish and chips as a core menu offering, providing customers with not only a delicious portion of fish and chips, but an excellent dining experience.

"We have 20 exceptional candidates in the semi-final shortlist and we wish them all good luck in the next round of judging."

Tyrone and Armagh chip shops also flying the flag

The National Fish & Chip Awards will also see Two Northern Irish chippys vie for the title of Best Fish and Chip Shop in the UK

The Dolphin Takeaway in Dungannon, County Tyrone and Silverfin’s Traditional Fish & Chips in Newry, County Armagh were both shortlisted for the prestigious award and will take on eighteen fellow chippys from across the United Kingdom.