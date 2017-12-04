Call for MEA Council to block Irish language legislation

A motion to oppose Irish language legislation is to be put before Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Proposed and seconded by TUV councillors Timothy Gaston and Ruth Wilson, the motion is due to be considered at tonight's meeting of the local authority in The Braid, Ballymena.

It reads: "That this Council, noting the existing lavish provision for Irish language interests, opposes any attempt, under any legislative guise, to make Irish an official language in Northern Ireland or to require to be treated on a par with English, either in the council or elsewhere, believing such would create massive public expenditure, and a clear disadvantage to the non-Irish speaking majority and prove needlessly divisive across the community."

Criticising the proposition was Conradh na Gaeilge, a forum for the Irish-speaking community.

“The proposed motion highlights the total lack of respect and understanding for a prominent part of our shared heritage," said Dr Niall Comer, President, Conradh na Gaeilge.

"The fact that this motion is even being proposed is concerning for the Irish-language community, after a year in which the campaign for Irish-language rights has raised this issue to the heart of political discourse and almost a year since the Líofa cuts and highlighted the need for legal protections.

"If ever a clearer example was needed as to why we need legislative protection for the Irish language, surely this is it.”