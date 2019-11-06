Call to older photographers from Mid & East Antrim to get snapping

The Commissioner for Older People for NI’s popular Christmas photography competition is back and this year the theme is Northern Ireland: A Natural Beauty.

The photography competition is seeking older people from Mid and East Antrim to capture their own interpretation of what they believe to be naturally beautiful about the area in which they live. This could be photographs of different landmarks across Northern Ireland, home-grown food or even the Northern Irish people.

The Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch said: “I’m delighted to launch our Christmas photography competition for another year. It truly is a great way for older people to showcase their talents and this year’s theme will highlight all that Northern Ireland has to offer.

“There are some beautiful things about Northern Ireland, whether you believe that to be our people, our sense of humour, our landmarks, scenery or food – the list is endless and I’m really excited to see the beauty of Northern Ireland through the eyes of our older people.”

The winning photograph will be featured on the Commissioner for Older People NI’s Christmas card and the winner will be invited, along with one friend or family member, to a reception at COPNI’s Equality House where they will receive a £100 food voucher from a popular supermarket and a framed Christmas card which will be presented to them by the Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch.

Entrants must be aged 60-plus and are allowed to submit one photo per person.

Both digital and hard copy entries are accepted however digital is recommended due to quality.

People in Mid and East Antrim who want to take part can enter by emailing their photograph to communications@copni.org, sending it via COPNI’s Facebook page or posting it to The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Equality House, 7-9 Shaftesbury Square, BT2 7DP.

Posted entries must include a return address, any hard copy images will be returned once the competition has ended.

Winners must be willing to partake in photography and agreeable to photography being posted on COPNI’s social media and issued to local media.

The winning photo, which will be featured on COPNI’s 2019 Christmas card, will be sent to stakeholders and also feature on COPNI’s website and social media.

A collage of all entries will be featured on social media.

Those interested in entering, however, need to get snapping as the competition closes at 12 noon, Friday, November, 22.