Calling all crafters in Antrim and Newtownabbey

If you are a crafter, or run a craft business, based within Antrim and Newtownabbey, you are invited to apply to take part in the Roots to Craft Project, which includes a three day festival in Latvia (Autumn 2019) and Finland (March 2020).

Application packs are available by contacting the GROW office E. grow@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk or T. 028 9448 1311 or can be downloaded from www.growsouthantrim.com/roots-to-craft-festival/

Closing date for return of applications is 12 noon on Monday, August 19.