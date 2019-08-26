Cambridge House exam success continues

Following on from the superb set of A Level results, Cambridge House Grammar School pupils continue this success with a consistent increase in their GCSE grades at seven A*-C.

Ninety-one per cent of pupils achieved seven or more A*-C grades (including English and Mathematics), while 96 per cent achieved five A*-C grades (including English and Mathematics).

Cambridge House Grammar School Principal, Mrs Lutton, said: “I am pleased for all our GCSE pupils, who have done so well as a group.

“Our pupils and staff put in a great deal of hard work throughout the year and it is heart warming to see pupils achieving the results they deserve.

“We work quietly, and supportively in Cambridge House, ensuring that our pupils understand the need to develop a sound work ethic and providing them with adequate coping strategies to deal with the harsh world of reality.

“The young pupils who have succeeded today, as well as the high achieving A Level pupils recorded last week, will be the very best ambassadors for our school, and for this province, in whatever they decide to do.”

Mrs Lutton added: “They are well prepared as individual young people, they are not just statistics; we watch their progress as they move forward and are consistently delighted by their successes.

“As pupils arrived at the school [on results day] to receive their exam outcomes, there was great delight expressed by the high standard of results.

“With many subject options available for our pupils at both GCSE and GCE, Cambridge House Grammar School will continue to provide a first rate academic and career driven education within a sound family ethos.