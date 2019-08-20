Camphill Primary pupils reunite after 47 years

Former Camphill Primary pupils have stepped back in time for a special reunion - 47 years after leaving the school.

They travelled from Australia, England and various parts of Northern Ireland for the opportunity to meet up in Ballymena on Friday, August 16, when they had the chance to look back to they were all last together in 1972.

It was the year that Alice Cooper proclaimed ‘Schools Out for summer’, the New Seekers wanted to teach the world to sing, Donny Osmond introduced us to what they called ‘Puppy Love’, and, The Sweet, T.Rex, Slade and David Cassidy were producing some of their biggest hits.

The group (pictured) came together in Leighinmohr House for a meal and to renew friendships, to remember the halcyon days of 1972 and share their stories of that time.

It was a very special night enjoyed by everyone involved.

They are - Back row; L-R; Philip McCrea, Donny Bremner, Errol Andrews, Victor McAfee, Kenneth Brown, Liam Killen, Willis Russell, Martin |Campbell, Roy Moore and Ian Cameron

Front Row; L-R; Jillian Clements, Deborah Scullion (nee Gordon), Florence McCormick (nee Campbell), Valerie Hill (nee Brown), Billy Caldwell, Elizabeth Kenny (nee Bell), Carol Mark and Elaine Ramsey.