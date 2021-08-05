Carnlough tragedy leaves village in shock

Emergency services were tasked to the scene at Bay Road at approximately 1.30pm including personnel from the NI Ambulance Service, the charity Air Ambulance, RNLI, police and NI Fire and Rescue Service.

The woman is reported to have been 50 years old.

Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in Carnlough.

The scene of the tragedy in Carnlough. Picture: Kevin McAuley / McAuley Multimedia.

“I want to thank all the emergency services who were involved in this tragic incident, for their efforts in trying to save the lady’s life, and I want to pay tribute to their heroic actions.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Mid and East Antrim Borough, I offer my sincere condolences to her family and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Sinn Féin Councillor James McKeown told BBC NI that Carnlough was “in a state of shock” following the tragedy.

“Emergency services were all there very quickly and people were moving off the beach,” he said.

Emergency services attended the scene in Carnlough. Picture: Kevin McAuley / McAuley Multimedia.

“Carnlough is a small tourist village and there’s no lifeguard as such and generally the beach and the surrounding sea is very safe,” he said.