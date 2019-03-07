Castle Tower pupils are guests of honour for Ballymena’s Royal visit

Staff and pupils from Castle Tower made memories to last a lifetime after they were special guests at the recent Royal visit to Ballymena.

A delegation from the school was invited to The Braid to personally greet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their arrival in the town.

With several hundred well-wishers turning out to cheer Prince William and Catherine, young people at Castle Tower were provided a unique vantage point, with many shaking hands and chatting with the couple.

The pupils were joined by Castle Tower governors Councillor Audrey Wales MBE and Anne Donaghy, chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Cllr. Wales said: “The royal visit was a tremendous occasion for the people of Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim, and I am so proud and delighted that Castle Tower pupils were at the very heart of it.

“Castle Tower School is a very special place which makes an incredible contribution to the lives of children and families in our borough.

“I know the pupils and staff will cherish the memories from the royal visit for years to come.”

Following an investment of £20m, Castle Tower School opened its doors to its 318 pupils at the start of the new school term last September.