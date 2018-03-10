Celebrating Liz’s life of outstanding service

Tribute has been paid to Liz McCurry, Principal Practitioner for Child Protection in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, for her many years of dedicated service.

Liz, who works in Ballymena, has been awarded the Northern Ireland Association of Social Workers’s lifetime achievement award.

At the Social Work Awards held at Galgorm, Associaition chair Colin Reid described Liz as an “outstanding” social worker.

“Throughout a career spanning four decades, Liz has been driven by a desire to improve the lives of the children and families she has worked to support, ensuring their best interests are central to the delivery of child protection services.”

Ms McCurry said: “Delighted and honoured to receive the award. I have loved everyday of my social work career and have worked with many dedicated professional colleagues”.

Also shortlisted for the NIASW lifetime achievement award were Imelda Fearon, a Senior Social Work Practitioner in the Young People’s Partnership, the Community Adolescence Service for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, and David Gillen, a Social Work Services Manager working in Children’s Services in the NHSCT.