CEO of the Year for council chief at Northern Ireland Women’s Awards

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Chief Executive Anne Donaghy has won the award for CEO of the Year at the inaugural Northern Ireland Women’s Awards.

The awards - held at the Wellington Park Hotel in Belfast last week - honoured the talent and hard work of female professionals and entrepreneurs across the region.

Speaking about the award win, Ms Donaghy said: “I absolutely love my job as Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“It is a challenging, and complex role but I get a real buzz from what I do every day.”

She added: “It is my privilege to lead up such a great council, which is so high-performing across many areas.

“I have been a Chief Executive for 12 years, and in that time I have met so many inspiring people and had the opportunity to work with the public, private and community sector.”

Ms Donaghy also thanked the organisers of the NI Women’s Awards for their support and paid tribute to them for recognising the vital role of female leadership in Northern Ireland.