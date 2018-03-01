Charities to benefit from Irish Cup fundraiser

A special fundraiser is to take place at the Irish Cup tie between Ballymena United and Larne this Saturday in aid of two worthy causes.

Players from the Ballymena Youth Academy will be collecting money for the NI Air Ambulance and the Community Rescue Service at the Showgrounds on March 3.

Detailing the fundraising effort, a Ballymena United spokesperson said: “Nearly three weeks ago during our last home game, a most tragic accident took place nearby that saddened not only the town, but the wider province.

“In the weeks that have passed, there are there are no words or gestures that can take away the pain or dry the tears.

“In the moving tributes to Kayden Fleck, it is clear that he was a loving, lively five-year-old bundle of energy, who, like most children his age, was fascinated by Spider-Man and other super heroes.”

The spokesperson added: “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this tough time and in Kayden’s memory we want to take an opportunity this Saturday to pay tribute to real life super heroes- the NI Air Ambulance and the Community Rescue Service.

“These two charities rely on donations and volunteers to carry out their service to the community, working in difficult conditions and at times putting themselves at risk in order to carry out their duties.

“Unfortunately, we will often only hear the tragic stories, but we know that for every sad story there are also numerous lives saved.

“This Saturday against Larne Football Club in the Irish Cup, our Youth Academy players will assist us in a collection for these two charities, who will also be represented at the match. It is all too easy to walk past a bucket collection, until that charity is one that you need.”