Children’s charity to benefit from NI Open

The Northern Ireland Open, which takes place at Galgorm Castle from August 15-19, has selected Cancer Fund for Children as its official charity partner for 2018.

The local charity will benefit from the tournament next month, which will see 156 European Tour golfers take to the course, as well as an extensive schedule of events and activities away from the fairways to entertain all the family.

As well as selling the official programme for the NI Open, the charity will benefit from a range of events including an Ambassadors Q&A Evening on August 14 in the Braid, and the Pro Am Dinner, following the Pro Am Day on August 15.

Funds raised from the tournament will enable Cancer Fund for Children to provide a range of practical, emotional and financial support to families affected by cancer, to help them cope with its impact on their lives.

The Taylor family from Ahoghill are just one local family who have benefitted from the charity’s support, after their 12-year-old daughter Molly was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

Mum Lisa said: “When Molly was diagnosed with cancer, it was a massive shock. It was like being pushed into a nightmare. You don’t expect it for your child. It’s awful - you know it happens to someone else’s child but not yours.

“The support from Cancer Fund for Children was absolutely amazing during this time. Our Cancer Fund for Children Specialist provided one-to-one support for Molly, which helped her to open up and talk about what was happening. Her siblings Matthew and Ellie were also finding Molly’s diagnosis difficult to understand, and our Cancer Fund for Children Specialist really helped them too.

“As a family, we’ve also had the opportunity to go to Daisy Lodge, and it’s so lovely to be able to spend some quality time together as a family, in a place where people understand what you are going through.

“I honestly could not thank or praise Cancer Fund for Children highly enough for everything they’ve done for our family.”

Tickets for the NI Open are free. You can register now at www.niopen.golf