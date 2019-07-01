CITB NI support for Cullybackey College pupils

Amanda Stevenson of CITB NI delivers GCSE construction textbooks to Mr Davidson of Cullybackey College.

CITB NI has developed a textbook to support the GCSE in Construction and the Built Environment subject and is providing 25 complimentary copies to each of the 45 schools that teaches the subject. The textbook contains essential underpinning knowledge required of a student who has never studied construction before and who wishes to explore the subject for the first time and has been updated to reflect the changes in the specification.

Mr Davidson said, “We would like to thank CITB NI for the complimentary copies of the newly revised GCSE Construction and Built Environment, it is an excellent resource for both students and teachers within the school. We have been running this subject for over 10 years within the school and it has proved very popular with students.”