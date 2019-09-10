Civic welcome for Scottish delegation

A Scottish council delegation has undertaken a two-day visit to Mid & East Antrim aimed at boosting economic, cultural and tourism links across the North Channel.

Representatives from Dumfries and Galloway Council visited key locations throughout the borough, including The Braid Museum and Arts Centre in Ballymena.

The councils explored opportunities for greater joined up working on a number of key issues, including improved infrastructure and connectivity.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “We have strong ties to Scotland, and Dumfries and Galloway, and I am delighted to welcome our visitors to Mid and East Antrim - an area with such a rich and proud Ulster-Scots heritage.”

The councils are part of the North Channel Partnership Group, a body set up in 1999.

It was established to secure funding and infrastructure for the A8 and the A75, which is yet to be completed.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has described it as a “significant trans-European route which, when completed, will exploit the economic potential for both council areas”.

Chair of Mid and East Antrim’s Borough Growth Committee, Councillor Gregg McKeen, welcomed the reinvigoration of the partnership. He said: “Our Scottish counterparts have a lot of experience in developing infrastructure, the economy and tourism, and we are keen to learn from that.