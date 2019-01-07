Closure of Montgomery’s Restaurant and Coffee Shop

Ballymena restaurant and coffee shop Montgomery’s has announced its closure.

Posting on Facebook on Monday morning, Richard Montgomery said: “It is with regret I have to announce that Montgomerys Restaurant and Coffeeshop has closed.

“Loss of tenants on our ground and middle floor have made it unsustainable for us to trade.

“I would like to thank all our staff who have been wonderful to work with over the years.

“I would also like to thank our customers for their years of unwavering loyalty and support.”

Montgomerys Outside Catering will continue to trade