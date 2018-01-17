Co. Antrim takeaway exposed for employing illegal immigrants

A Co. Antrim business is facing a potential penalty of £40,000 after two immigration offenders from China were found working at its premises.

In an intelligence led operation, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Golden Boat, Station Road, Kells, on Saturday January 13.

Golden Boat was served a referral notice in relation to the two illegal workers identified by immigration checks.

The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker arrested will be imposed unless the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

Mike Golden, from Immigration Enforcement in Northern Ireland, said:

“We are happy to work with businesses to explain the simple pre-employment checks needed to establish a person’s right to work in the UK, but those who choose to ignore the rules face a heavy financial penalty.

“Illegal working is not victimless - it undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the public purse.

“I urge anyone with specific and detailed information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”

Checks found that one of the men arrested was a 38-year-old with an outstanding immigration application, but no permission to work. He remains detained while his case is dealt with.

The other man, aged 47, was found to have entered the UK illegally. He must now report regularly to Immigration Enforcement whilst his case is progressed.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/home-office-report-an-immigration-crime-online-service-statistics-from-2012-to-2013 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found at https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties

It includes a quick answer right-to-work tool to help employers check if someone has the right to work in the UK.